The Twins announced Pagan was removed from his relief appearance in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays due to a right lat cramp, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He retired two batters and allowed a base hit before exiting in the sixth inning.

Anything lat-related is usually worrisome for a picture, but assuming Pagan is in fact dealing with nothing more serious than a cramp, he should be able to avoid a stint on the injured list. The Twins are labeling Pagan as day-to-day for the time being and should have an update on the right-hander's status in advance of Tuesday's series opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.