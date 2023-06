Pagan allowed a hit while striking out two over two scoreless innings Tuesday against the Rays.

Pagan hasn't allowed a run in his last 8.2 innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight in that span. His ERA is down to 3.76 with a 1.14 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through 26.1 innings this season. The 32-year-old Pagan was moved out of a high-leverage role after a shaky start to the season, but he looks to be working his way back up the Twins' bullpen hierarchy.