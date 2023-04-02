Pagan allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out one over one inning in Sunday's 7-4 win over Kansas City.

Pagan struggled with the Twins last season, posting a 4.43 ERA and seven blown saves, and it was a mild surprise that he wasn't non-tendered. His 2023 debut in a low-leverage spot (the Twins were up four runs in the ninth) didn't build confidence for a turnaround as he gave up a hit to his first two batters. He'll likely work in low-leverage spots until he gains the team's confidence again.