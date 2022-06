Pagan (not injury related) was placed on the restricted list Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Pagan is apparently unvaccinated and is unable to enter Canada as the Twins take on the Blue Jays for a three-game series this weekend. The 31-year-old should be back with the team for the following series against the Yankees, which begins Tuesday. Rookie Jhoan Duran should operate as Minnesota's top option for save chances in the meantime.