Pagan allowed one hit in a scoreless inning during Sunday's win over the Guardians. He struck out one and earned the save.

Pagan gave up a two-out double to Amed Rosario but finished off a scoreless frame with just 10 pitches. The 31-year-old has now converted five out of six save chances with a 1.54 ERA this season. Pagan threw an inning in each of the last three games, so he'll likely be unavailable Monday against Oakland.