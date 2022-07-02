Pagan will move from the closer role to low leverage appearances until he gets back on track, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "Yeah, he's going to pitch earlier in the games and potentially when we don't have the lead and things like that," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Pagan had become the primary closer among a committee with the Twins amassing nine saves and a 2.45 ERA before June 13. He's struggled since June 21 with two blown saves and allowed nine runs and three walks in 3.2 innings. He was the primary culprit in four blown leads by the bullpen in the past week against Cleveland.