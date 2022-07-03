Pagan (2-3) earned the win in Saturday's 4-3 win over Baltimore allowing no runs on no hits while striking out one and walking one over one inning of relief.

Pagan pitched a clean ninth inning to help secure a win for the Twins. He entered the game with his team down 3-2, but picked up the win thanks to two ninth-inning runs. This was a step in the right direction for Pagan who pitched to an 11.42 ERA for the month of June. The good performance helped the righty reliever shave a few points off his season ERA, which now sits at 5.06.