Pagan pitched a scoreless inning against Seattle on Monday, allowing one walk and striking out two batters to earn the save.

Pagan was tasked with preserving a one-run, ninth-inning lead. He saw the tying run move into scoring position due to a two-out walk and stolen base, but the right-hander struck out Jesse Winker to end the threat. Pagan appears to be the current favorite over Jhoan Duran for ninth-inning duties thanks to a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 11.9 K/9. He's blown three saves but has also successfully converted nine opportunities.