Pagan earned the save after pitching a scoreless ninth inning in a 2-1 win Friday over the White Sox. He walked two, allowed a hit and struck out one.

Pagan threw 17 of his 34 pitches for strikes and loaded the bases with one out before inducing a pop-out. After running the count full on Jake Burger, he painted the corner for a strikeout to end the game. The righty has recorded a save in consecutive games for the Twins and is the only member of the Minnesota bullpen to close out a ballgame successfully. He appears to be manager Rocco Baldelli's preferred option in save situations but has not officially been named the closer.