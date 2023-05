Pagan was removed from Sunday's game against the Blue Jays after suffering an apparent right arm injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

After Pagan hit Matt Chapman with a pitch, Twins trainer Masa Abe visited the right-hander on the mound. After consulting with the trainer, Pagan headed to the dugout and appeared to be favoring his right arm while walking off the field. Chapman was the only batter Pagan faced during the seven-pitch relief appearance.