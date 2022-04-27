Pagan blew a save opportunity after he pitched 0.2 innings, surrendering one run on a hit and two walks while striking out one in Tuesday's win over the Tigers. He did not factor into the games decision.

After Caleb Thielbar allowed two Tigers to reach base in the top of the eighth inning, Pagan was called upon to protect the Twins' 3-1 lead with one out in the frame. He proceeded to give up a three-run homer to Javier Baez, the first batter he faced and walk two more batters before the inning was over. The blown save was Pagan's first of the season and he is now two for three in save opportunities.