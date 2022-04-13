Pagan (0-1) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers after allowing one run on one hit and a walk across one inning while striking out one.

Pagan debuted with a scoreless inning against the Mariners on April 10, but he couldn't repeat that success and was unfortunately tabbed with his first loss of the season in an outing where he tossed 12 of his 20 pitches for strikes. Pagan should deliver most of his value if he gets involved in high-leverage situations, but as of now, he's part of a closer committee and that limits his upside a bit.