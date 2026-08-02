Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Aggravates thumb injury on rehab

Rodriguez was scratched from the lineup for his rehab game Sunday at High-A Cedar Rapids due to soreness in his surgically repaired right thumb, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Rodriguez has been on Triple-A St. Paul's injured list since May 6 due to the thumb injury but appeared to be on the cusp of returning to action for the Twins' top affiliate after kicking off a rehab assignment at Single-A Fort Myers early last week. He appeared in three games in the Florida State League before shifting his assignment to Cedar Rapids on Friday, but he's still waiting to appear for the Twins' Midwest League affiliate while he waits for the soreness in his thumb to subside. The Twins are viewing the outfielder as day-to-day.