Rodriguez (thumb) returned to Triple-A St. Paul's starting lineup as a designated hitter in Friday's 6-4 win over Columbus in six innings, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

After coming off the bench a day earlier and going 0-for-1 while playing five innings in center field, Rodriguez made his first start for St. Paul since April 23. Though he missed more than a week of action while tending to a left thumb strain, Rodriguez never landed on St. Paul's injured list. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .235/.366/.279 with no home runs and three stolen bases over 82 plate appearances on the season.