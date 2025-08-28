Rodriguez (oblique) went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday for Single-A Fort Myers during a rehab assignment.

Rodriguez had been out since July 12 with a right oblique strain. He's hitting .254/.411/.428 with five home runs in 43 games at Triple-A this year, though he's been unable to stay healthy, having missed time this season for a hip, thumb and ankle injuries. Durability has been a concern for Rodriguez throughout his professional career, as he has yet to reach 100 games played in a season since making his pro debut in 2021.