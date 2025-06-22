Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Begins rehab assisgnment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez, who is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A due to a right hip injury, began a minor league rehab stint Saturday with Minnesota's rookie league Florida Complex League team.
The talented 22-year-old outfielder has slashed .232/.400/.392 with four home runs and six stolen bases in 39 contests with St. Paul this season. He should be activated from the injured list and return to Triple-A in the next week.
