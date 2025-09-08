Rodriguez (oblique) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez has been sidelined since late July with an oblique strain, but he's returned to St. Paul's active roster following a five-game rehab stint with Single-A Fort Myers. The 22-year-old has had yet another season curtailed by injury, as he's been limited to only 56 contests because of thumb, hip and oblique problems.