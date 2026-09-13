Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

Rodriguez wasted no time getting acclimated to the majors, launching a 420-foot blast in his first career plate appearance in the third inning. With Byron Buxton set for season-ending hip surgery and the Twins slipping in the American League Wild Card race, the 23-year-old could have a chance to earn regular playing time down the stretch after slashing .262/.414/.500 with 11 homers, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored and seven steals across 220 Triple-A plate appearances this season.