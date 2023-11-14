The Twins selected Rodriguez to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

One of the top prospects in Minnesota's minor-league system, Rodriguez is now officially protected from being plucked away in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. The 20-year-old outfielder has posted a .908 OPS with 35 home runs and 40 stolen bases through his first 183 professional games. He finished the 2023 campaign in High-A ball.