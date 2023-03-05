Twins player of development Drew MacPhail told reporters that Rodriguez (knee) could return to action in the "next week or two," Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Rodriguez tore the meniscus in his right knee last June and missed the second half of the 2023 season. The 20-year-old was putting up stellar numbers prior to the injury with a .272/.492/.551 slash along with nine homers over 199 plate appearances. Considered one of the more intriguing prospects in the lower levels, Rodriguez has a good chance of someday providing fantasy relevance in the coming years.