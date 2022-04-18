Rodriguez is hitting .360/.568/.880 with four homers, two steals and a 12:6 BB:K through the first eight games of the 2022 season with Low-A Fort Myers.

After joining the Twins as a top-rated international signing, Rodriguez delivered mixed results last year in rookie ball, flashing impressive power and drawing a good amount of walks while striking out at a brutal 36.6 percent clip. He appears to have addressed his contact issues in a big way, though, and the result has been an eight-game stretch reminiscent of prime-era Barry Bonds. Of course, it's a small sample and there's a long way to go, and it's also worth noting that the 19-year-old Rodriguez is relatively stocky at 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds -- meaning he's probably destined for an outfield corner despite currently playing center. It's questionable whether he'll still be swiping many bases by the time he gets to the majors, too. Nonetheless, Rodriguez's combination of power and plate discipline makes him one of the game's more intriguing sleeper prospects.