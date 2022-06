Rodriguez was placed on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Fort Myers. He suffered an apparent lower body injury when sliding feet-first into third, Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Daytona Tortugas, Justin Rocke, reports.

Rodriguez was hitting .272 with nine home runs and a 1.043 OPS before the injury. The top prospect for the Twins has displayed strong on-base skills and power at age 19.