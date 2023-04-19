Emmanuel Rodriguez was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Cedar Rapids due to a left abdomen strain, TwinsDaily.com reports.
Rodriguez had hit three home runs in his first seven games at Cedar Rapids before the injury. He was 5-for-27 with three homers and a .954 OPS, but did have 17 strikeouts.
