Rodriguez (oblique) went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday for Single-A Fort Myers during a rehab assignment.

Rodriguez had been out since July 12 with a right oblique strain. He's hitting .254/.411/.428 with five home runs in 43 games at Triple-A. Though he's been productive at Triple-A, he has not been able to stay healthy having missed time this season for a right hip, thumb strain and ankle injuries. The top prospect has had extreme difficulty staying healthy in his professional career, as he has yet to reach 100 games played in a season.