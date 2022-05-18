Rodriguez is hitting .258/.457/.484 with five homers, seven steals and a 31:35 BB:K through 30 games for Single-A Fort Myers.

The pop he showed early on has dried up, as he's homerless over his last 16 games -- and yet he's put up a .449 OBP and five steals in that time. The 19-year-old outfielder remains a fascinating prospect with a wide spectrum of potential outcomes, but with his on-base skills and power, there's a lot to like. The keys for Rodriguez will be cutting down on his swing-and-miss and getting to his power in game situations more consistently.