Twins' Enmanuel Rodriguez: Goes to Twins for $2.7 million

Rodriguez signed a $2.7 million deal with the Twins, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

MLB.com ranks the Dominican outfielder as the eighth-best prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class, while FanGraphs ranks him 19th. Rodriguez may not have one elite tool, but he has average or better tools across the board and an age-appropriate 5-foot-10, 165-pound frame. He is left-handed and capable of handling all three outfield spots. At the plate, Rodriguez has an excellent feel for barreling balls to all fields. He could be a good hitter who eventually develops natural 20-homer power without selling out. Rodriguez is also an above-average runner on the bases.

