Twins' Enmanuel Rodriguez: Goes to Twins for $2.7 million
Rodriguez signed a $2.7 million deal with the Twins, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
MLB.com ranks the Dominican outfielder as the eighth-best prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class, while FanGraphs ranks him 19th. Rodriguez may not have one elite tool, but he has average or better tools across the board and an age-appropriate 5-foot-10, 165-pound frame. He is left-handed and capable of handling all three outfield spots. At the plate, Rodriguez has an excellent feel for barreling balls to all fields. He could be a good hitter who eventually develops natural 20-homer power without selling out. Rodriguez is also an above-average runner on the bases.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his big-league debut, but he's just the latest pitching prospect to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.