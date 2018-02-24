Twins' Erick Aybar: Joins Twins on minor-league deal
Aybar signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Aybar spent the 2017 season with San Diego and posted a .234/.300/.348 slash line with seven home runs and 11 stolen bases in 370 plate appearances. The 34-year-old should serve as infield depth for the Twins, with third baseman Miguel Sano recovering from shin surgery and still in the midst of the league's investigation of the assault allegations made against him in December.
