Twins' Ernie De La Trinidad: Dealt to Twins

De La Trinidad was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Twins on Thursday along with Jhoan Duran and Gabriel Maciel in exchange for Eduardo Escobar, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The least heralded of the three prospects headed to Minnesota, De La Trinidad is a 22-year-old outfielder who was hitting .311/.403/.442 with eight home runs and six steals in 379 plate appearances with Low-A Kane County. His 48:45 K:BB is particularly impressive, but he is a couple years older than the typical Low-A prospect, so it's hard to say how legitimate his numbers are.