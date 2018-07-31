Twins' Ervin Santana: Allows four runs in no-decision
Santana allowed four runs on six hits and two walks across 5.1 innings Monday in a no-decision against the Indians. He struck out one.
All the runs on Santana's ledger came via the long ball, including solo home runs by Jose Ramirez in the first and fourth innings before a two-run shot by Yan Gomes in the fifth. He pounded the strike zone at a 68 percent clip, but he was too reliant on flyballs for outs and paid the price on multiple occasions. It's been slow going since returning from a finger injury for Santana who's now allowed seven earned runs across 10.1 innings combined over two starts. In his defense, he's faced a pair of difficult matchups since returning and will look to exploit a favorable one against the Royals this weekend.
