Twins' Ervin Santana: Allows three in season debut
Santana lasted five innings in his season debut Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five.
It was a decent enough showing for the veteran's first start of the season, though nothing to get fantasy owners too excited. Santana has posted ERAs of 3.38 and 3.28 in the last two seasons and could be a valuable contributor down the stretch, though it may take a few more starts to prove his effectiveness after missing over half a season following finger surgery. He'll get the opportunity to do that in a tough assignment Monday against Cleveland.
