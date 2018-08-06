Twins' Ervin Santana: Allows three runs in no-decision

Santana allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk across 4.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Royals. He struck out three.

Santana gave up a two-run home run in the first inning and allowed another run in the fifth when he allowed three consecutive singles to start the frame. He was removed shortly after, neutralizing his eligibility to earn a win and limiting him to his shortest outing since returning from a finger injury. Santana owns an unsightly 6.14 ERA through 14.2 innings over three starts this year and will need to shake off the rust before he regains some sort of fantasy utility. His next opportunity to do that will come Friday against the Tigers.