Twins' Ervin Santana: Allows two runs in loss to Yankees
Santana allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk across 5.2 innings while taking the loss Monday against the Yankees. He struck out three.
Santana pitched well for the most part, but a solo home run from Aaron Judge in the first inning and a sacrifice fly from Todd Frazier in the sixth sunk him to his eighth loss. He came within one out of his second straight quality start and ran his K:BB to a solid 15:4 in September. Santana continues to deliver solid outings for the contending Twins and will look to get back in the win column Saturday against the Tigers.
