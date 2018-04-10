Twins' Ervin Santana: Cleared to begin throwing program
Santana (finger) was cleared to begin a throwing program Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Santana will report to High-A Fort Myers on Wednesday to begin his throwing program. The Twins are targeting a mid-May return for Santana, although a more definitive date will surface as he prepares to pitch in minor-league games for a rehab assignment.
