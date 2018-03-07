Twins' Ervin Santana: Could begin throwing soon

Santana had the cast removed from his injured right finger and could begin throwing as early as this weekend, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Santana shed his cast a month after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger. The veteran's original 10-to-12 week timetable has him lined up for a return during the second half of April or early May. It looks like Santana could begin throwing earlier than expected, but it's hard to forecast a precise return date this early in his recovery.