Twins' Ervin Santana: Delivers quality start in Friday's win

Santana (13-7) picked up the win in Friday's 10-3 rout of the Diamondbacks, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six.

The Twins did most of their damage after Santana had left the game, so while the final score suggests he had an easy night, it was anything but as the veteran righty allowed all three of his runs in the first two innings before settling down. Santana now has 16 quality starts on the year heading into his next outing Wednesday on the road against a White Sox squad he's dominated in 2017 (3-0, 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 18:5 K:BB in three starts).