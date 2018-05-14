Twins' Ervin Santana: Faces hitters Monday
Santana (finger) threw to hitters Monday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Everything went off without a hitch in what was Santana's first live batting practice session since undergoing offseason finger surgery. He'll throw to hitters again Thursday, and if all goes well the veteran will start in an extended spring training game next Monday before hopefully being cleared to begin a minor-league rehab stint. While the Twins haven't specified how many rehab outings Santana will need before being activated, it sounds like he could be ready to return sometime during the first half of June.
