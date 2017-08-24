Twins' Ervin Santana: Fans eight in Wednesday's no-decision

Santana gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over seven innings Wednesday while striking out eight but had to settle for a no-decision in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

He was in line for his 14th win of the year before Taylor Rogers let the tying run cross the plate in the eighth inning, setting up some walk-off heroics by Tim Anderson. Santana hasn't been quite as sharp lately as he was early in the season, but he still sports a 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB in 49 innings over eight starts since the All-Star break. He'll get a rematch with the White Sox at home Tuesday.