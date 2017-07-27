Twins' Ervin Santana: Fans seven in Wednesday's no-decision

Santana gave up four runs on seven his while striking out seven in 6.2 innings but didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

The veteran righty was on track for his 12th win before Brandon Kintzler blew his fourth save of the year. Home runs continue to be an issue for Santana -- he's served up eight in his last five starts, leaving him with a 5.34 ERA over that stretch. Fortunately for him, his next outing comes Wednesday against the Padres in the pitcher's haven known as Petco Park.