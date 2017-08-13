Twins' Ervin Santana: Fans six in Sunday's no-decision

Santana allowed four runs - two earned - on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters through five innings during Sunday's win over the Tigers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Despite being hurt by errors in each of his past two starts, Santana has still managed to turn in a pair of solid outings. He's now allowed two earned runs in three consecutive starts (and five of his last seven), leaving his ERA at a respectable 3.27 on the season. He'll look to turn in another solid effort when he toes the rubber against the Diamondbacks on Friday.