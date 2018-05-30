Twins' Ervin Santana: Fastball not back to full strength
Santana (finger) gave up a run over 3.1 innings Tuesday while throwing 59 pitches for Low-A Fort Myers. He reached just 88-89 mph with his fastball, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Santana had moved up to Double-A last week, but he was moved back to High-A due a lack of velocity and spin on his curve ball. It sounds like he has several more starts before the Twins will consider activating him from the DL, as he'll likely need to get his velocity into the low-90s. Santana is on the 60-day DL after offseason finger surgery.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...