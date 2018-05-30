Twins' Ervin Santana: Fastball not back to full strength

Santana (finger) gave up a run over 3.1 innings Tuesday while throwing 59 pitches for Low-A Fort Myers. He reached just 88-89 mph with his fastball, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Santana had moved up to Double-A last week, but he was moved back to High-A due a lack of velocity and spin on his curve ball. It sounds like he has several more starts before the Twins will consider activating him from the DL, as he'll likely need to get his velocity into the low-90s. Santana is on the 60-day DL after offseason finger surgery.