Twins' Ervin Santana: Gets another rehab start at High-A

Santana (finger) will make the second start of his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday at High-A Fort Myers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Santana made two rehab appearances in late May before being pulled off the assignment after experiencing renewed soreness in the surgically repaired finger on his right hand. He was cleared to restart the assignment last week and gave up one run over three innings in his first start for Fort Myers, but still showcased diminished velocity in the outing. On a more encouraging note, Santana reported no physical issues in his return to the mound, but he'll likely need to add a tick or two to his fastball and build up his pitch count in his subsequent starts in the minors before the Twins are comfortable adding him back to the big-league rotation. He's slated to throw around four innings or 60 pitches in Thursday's start.