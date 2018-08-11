Twins' Ervin Santana: Gives up two homers in loss to Tigers

Santana (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Twins dropped a 5-3 decision to the Tigers, coughing up five runs on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.

All three hits Santana allowed went for extra bases -- a pair of two-run homers by Niko Goodrum and Jose Iglesias, plus a triple by JaCoby Jones. The veteran hurler's return from a finger injury has been a rough one so far, and he now carries a 6.53 ERA through four starts. He'll next take the mound Thursday at home in a rematch against Detroit.