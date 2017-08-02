Twins' Ervin Santana: Goes distance in Wednesday's win
Santana (12-7) gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine in a complete-game win over the Padres on Wednesday.
He pounded the strike zone with 82 strikes out of 110 pitches, and Santana's only real mistake came in the fourth inning when Jose Pirela drove a fastball over the wall in center field for a two-run homer. The 34-year-old right-hander has now set a new career high with his fifth complete game of the season, and he'll take a 3.28 ERA into his next outing Monday at home against the Brewers.
