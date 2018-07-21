Twins' Ervin Santana: Goes six innings in rehab outing
Santana (finger) covered six innings for Triple-A Rochester and gave up one run on two hits and three walks and struck out one in his rehab outing Friday against Norfolk.
It was the deepest that Santana had worked into any of his seven rehab starts this season, though he only tossed 66 pitches (48 strikes). Santana had built up to 86 pitches in his previous rehab start July 15, so the Twins should be comfortable bringing him back from the 60-day disabled list for his next appearance. The 35-year-old tentatively lines up for a start during the Twins' four-game series in Boston that begins July 26.
