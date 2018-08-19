Twins' Ervin Santana: Lands on DL

Santana was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to recurring symptoms related to the original injury he suffered to his right middle finger prior to spring training, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The 35-year-old required surgery in early February to address the issue, resulting in him opening the season on the 60-day DL before he debuted July 25. Though he was ostensibly healthy, Santana's velocity was down significantly in his five starts for the Twins, resulting in him turning in a 8.03 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 24.2 innings before Minnesota opted to shut him down again. With the Twins not in contention for the postseason, it wouldn't be surprising if Santana was shuttered for the rest of 2018 as the team looks to assess younger rotation options. Stephen Gonsalves was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move and will replace Santana in the rotation Monday against the White Sox.