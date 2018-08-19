Twins' Ervin Santana: Lands on DL
Santana was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to recurring symptoms related to the original injury he suffered to his right middle finger prior to spring training, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
The 35-year-old required surgery in early February to address the issue, resulting in him opening the season on the 60-day DL before he debuted July 25. Though he was ostensibly healthy, Santana's velocity was down significantly in his five starts for the Twins, resulting in him turning in a 8.03 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 24.2 innings before Minnesota opted to shut him down again. With the Twins not in contention for the postseason, it wouldn't be surprising if Santana was shuttered for the rest of 2018 as the team looks to assess younger rotation options. Stephen Gonsalves was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move and will replace Santana in the rotation Monday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Lasts only four innings•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Gives up two homers in loss to Tigers•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Allows three runs in no-decision•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Allows three in season debut•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Returns from DL ahead of Wednesday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...