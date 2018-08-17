Twins' Ervin Santana: Lasts only four innings

Santana allowed seven runs on seven hits a three walks over four innings during Thursday's 15-8 win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

The Twins staked Santana eight runs over the first two innings but he couldn't qualify for the win as he exited after loading the bases without recording an out during the fifth inning. The veteran right-hander has been less than stellar with a 8.03 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB in five starts since coming off the disabled list in late July. The 35-year-old is next expected to start against the White Sox on Tuesday.