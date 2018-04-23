Twins' Ervin Santana: Nearing mound work
Manager Paul Molitor said Santana (finger) is "getting close" to throwing off a mound, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Santana is making solid progress in his throwing program, but he still remains more than a month away from making his 2018 big-league debut, barring any setbacks. Phil Hughes will continue to work as the team's fifth starter until Santana is ready to return.
