Twins' Ervin Santana: Nearing mound work

Manager Paul Molitor said Santana (finger) is "getting close" to throwing off a mound, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Santana is making solid progress in his throwing program, but he still remains more than a month away from making his 2018 big-league debut, barring any setbacks. Phil Hughes will continue to work as the team's fifth starter until Santana is ready to return.

