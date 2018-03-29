Twins' Ervin Santana: Placed on 10-day DL

Santana (finger) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

This was a forgone conclusion. Santana can now be stashed in DL slots in leagues that allow such a move, and he can be expected back around May 1. The Twins appear set to operate with a four-man rotation early in the season.

