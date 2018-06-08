Twins' Ervin Santana: Plays catch Thursday
Santana (finger) played catch Thursday and is expected to take the mound for a bullpen session next Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
This marked the first time that Santana participated in any sort of throwing activity since suffering a setback during his rehab assignment with Low-A Fort Myers in late May. He will take some time off to see how his finger feels in the coming days before ramping up his efforts later on next week. If all goes well during that session, a rehab assignment will likely come into view.
