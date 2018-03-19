Twins' Ervin Santana: Progressing as expected

Santana is progressing as expected following February surgery on his right middle finger, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Despite reports Sunday that Santana still can't grip a baseball, the Twins are not worried about his recovery timeline. The originally reported timeline had the 35-year-old missing 10-to-12 weeks, and while he's now expected to fall towards the back of that range, there haven't been any significant setbacks. A return exactly 12 weeks after his surgery date would see Santana back on May 1.